Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

Mysore Pak holds the 14th position on the list, and it is accompanied by two other delightful Indian desserts - Falooda and Kulfi Falooda.

Mysore Pak, the popular Indian sweet, has achieved global recognition by being named the 14th best street food sweet in the world, according to the prestigious Taste Atlas. This delectable dessert is not only beloved by Kannadigas but also cherished across Southern India. Its simple yet rich taste is created from just three ingredients: sugar, ghee, and gram flour. Mysore Pak's origins can be traced back to the kitchens of Mysore Palace during the reign of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV. The credit for its invention goes to the Palace cook, Kakasura Madappa.

Delighting food enthusiasts worldwide, Mysore Pak has spawned various delightful variations available in the Indian market. Some of these delightful renditions include Khasa Khasa Mysore Pak, Carrot Mysore Pak, Beet Mysore Pak, Cashew Mysore Pak, and Dates Mysore Pak.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, expressed his pride and joy on Twitter regarding this achievement. He fondly recalled his childhood memories of sharing Mysore Pak with his father and relatives. He also applauded the tremendous hard work and expertise of countless chefs who contributed to making Mysore Pak a beloved treat that reaches households worldwide. This recognition is a testament to the global appeal and deliciousness of this traditional Indian dessert.

Alongside Mysore Pak, two other Indian desserts, Falooda and Kulfi Falooda, also earned well-deserved spots on the list of the world's top 50 street sweets. At the pinnacle of this sweet celebration stands Portugal's beloved Pastel de nata, securing its place as the ultimate street food sweet according to Taste Atlas, the esteemed food-based magazine renowned for its comprehensive reviews and insights into street foods from around the globe.