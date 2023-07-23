Headlines

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

Mysore Pak holds the 14th position on the list, and it is accompanied by two other delightful Indian desserts - Falooda and Kulfi Falooda.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mysore Pak, the popular Indian sweet, has achieved global recognition by being named the 14th best street food sweet in the world, according to the prestigious Taste Atlas. This delectable dessert is not only beloved by Kannadigas but also cherished across Southern India. Its simple yet rich taste is created from just three ingredients: sugar, ghee, and gram flour. Mysore Pak's origins can be traced back to the kitchens of Mysore Palace during the reign of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV. The credit for its invention goes to the Palace cook, Kakasura Madappa.

Delighting food enthusiasts worldwide, Mysore Pak has spawned various delightful variations available in the Indian market. Some of these delightful renditions include Khasa Khasa Mysore Pak, Carrot Mysore Pak, Beet Mysore Pak, Cashew Mysore Pak, and Dates Mysore Pak.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, expressed his pride and joy on Twitter regarding this achievement. He fondly recalled his childhood memories of sharing Mysore Pak with his father and relatives. He also applauded the tremendous hard work and expertise of countless chefs who contributed to making Mysore Pak a beloved treat that reaches households worldwide. This recognition is a testament to the global appeal and deliciousness of this traditional Indian dessert.

Alongside Mysore Pak, two other Indian desserts, Falooda and Kulfi Falooda, also earned well-deserved spots on the list of the world's top 50 street sweets. At the pinnacle of this sweet celebration stands Portugal's beloved Pastel de nata, securing its place as the ultimate street food sweet according to Taste Atlas, the esteemed food-based magazine renowned for its comprehensive reviews and insights into street foods from around the globe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tragic gym accident: Fitness influencer dies while trying to lift 210kg, details here

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

This star player to captain Team India in T20I series vs Ireland; it's not Hardik Pandya

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE