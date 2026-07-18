'My silence is never for sale': Bollywood cosmetologist Dr Shagun Gupta reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'My loyalty is not to any political party'

Celeb beauty expert Dr Shagun Gupta has strongly supported Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and reflected why his peaceful protest needs to be supported by the largest means.

Engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has certainly sparked a revolution that is getting bigger and better with each passing day. However, the supporters wish Sonam good health, hoping that the government would actually consider his demand, which would ultimately end his hunger strike. After Bollywood celebs, now their beauty expert, Dr Shagun Gupta, has also voiced her opinion strongly in favour of Wangchuk, stating that her opinion doesn't endorse any political party, but it's her expression of discontent.

I will stand with courage; my silence is not for sale: Shagun Gupta

On her social media, Shagun Gupta wrote, "The future of the country and its youth and India is my home. My silence is never for sale. When the future of my nation, the dignity of its people, or the power of education calls, I will stand with courage. My loyalty is to the Constitution of India, to truth, and to my country—not to any political party."

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My loyalty is to India, not a political party: Shagun Gupta

Shagun further added, "I stand with Sonam Wangchuk not because of politics or headlines, but because I believe every peaceful voice raised for education, our environment, and India's future deserves to be heard. My loyalty is to India, its people, and my conscience. India First. Always."

Also read: Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

It's been 19 days since Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Sonam has kept her health at risk because he seeks the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sonam wants the BJP government to start taking accountability for the lapses. For the unversed, under the governance of Dharmendra, several major paper leaks of competitive exams happened, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, due to which 12 students died by suicide.

Also read: Viral video: As Aamir Khan claims he didn't know Sonam Wangchuk, netizens dig old video of superstar applauding activist, actor gets brutally trolled