'My OG Kolhapuris': Kareena Kapoor takes subtle jibe amid Prada controversy, all you need you know

Kareena Kapoor took a dig at luxury brand Prada and praised Desi fashion. Following the Kolhapuri chappal controversy, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram and accused the global fashion giant of allegedly copying the design of the Indian Kolhapuri chappals.

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram account wearing Kolhapuri chappals, in which she says, "Sorry, not Prada..but my OG Kolhapuri." The Kolhapuri chappal is a traditional Indian shoe, which is now at the centre of a controversy.

Prada Kolhapuri chappal controversy

Prada's recent showcase at the men's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show held in Milan on June 22 stirred controversy when the Italian luxury fashion brand unveiled its new 'toe ring sandal' - a design that bears a striking resemblance to the Indian Kolhapuri chappals.

The footwear was presented under the luxury label's banner but did not give clear credit to its cultural roots, leading to criticism.

Traditionally handmade by artisans from the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, Kolhapuri chappals are unisex leather sandals.

Kolhapuri sandals are characterised by their leather straps and intricate cutwork.

PIL filed in the Bombay High Court

The Prada controversy escalated further when a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court on July 2, demanding that the Italian fashion house should compensate Indian artisans.

The PIL, filed by intellectual property rights advocate Ganesh S Hingmire, also sought a public apology from Prada and a direction to the government to protect Indian traditional designs.

Prada's statement

After heavy criticism for copying the work of Indian artisans, Prada issued a statement admitting that its latest summer apparel collection is "inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage."

However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any "formal apology" or "reparations", "compensation" and "entitled remedy" to the Maharashtrian artisans.

