‘My life has...': When Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani revealed about his childhood struggles, father got teary-eyed

During his pre-wedding celebrations last year, billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani once again showed that he is sensitive and empathetic and so is emotionally expressive, as was seen during Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at the time. While the grand celebrations were going on in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Anant Ambani reflected on his life and turned the event emotional. Without inhibitions, the youngest Ambani son talked about his childhood and revealed how his life was full of struggles far from the easy one people think and how his parents helped him wade through.

What makes Anant Ambani so humane?

His emotional words were deep enough for the audience to be moved, particularly his father, who got teary-eyed. “I know everyone has made it to Jamnagar to make Radhika and me feel special. We are all honoured and humbled to have all of you here. I am sorry if we have caused any inconvenience to anyone,” he said, as Radhika Merchant stood along with him on stage. He thanked all the guests with humility and respect.

He also thanked his mother, Nita Ambani, for organising such a grand three-day event in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He said, “Thank You mom for all that you’ve done… All this is created by my mother and no one else. My mother has gone all out… she has worked, I think for 18-19 hours a day. I am extremely grateful to mom and thank you so much.”

Anant Ambani reveals his childhood struggles

Talking about the hard situations he faced throughout his childhood, Anant Ambani still felt powerful as he acknowledged the strength with which his family stood by him. “As many of you know, my life has not always been entirely a bed of roses. I have also experienced the pain of thorns. I faced many health crises since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered. They have stood by me, and my father and mother made me feel that if I can think, I’ll do it. I am eternally grateful.”

Even though the event was star-studded with all high-profile attendees, it did not deter him from showing his vulnerabilities and with a down-to-earth demeanour, he acknowledged the difficulties of his past and revealed how his childhood struggles shaped him into the man he is today.