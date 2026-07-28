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'My Earth, My Duty': Story of young Indian who made environmental action people's movement

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'My Earth, My Duty': Story of young Indian who made environmental action people's movement

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point in his life. While he had planned to prepare for the UPSC examination, he instead devoted his time to helping communities and eventually began a citizen-led environmental initiative focused on cleanliness, waste management and public awareness.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

'My Earth, My Duty': Story of young Indian who made environmental action people's movement
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On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, the first story in Zee Media's "My Earth, My Duty" campaign highlights the journey of Satyam Dixit, a young environmental changemaker who transformed personal struggles into a mission for the environment.

Raised in a modest household, Satyam is the son of a pedal rickshaw puller who later worked as a watchman. Growing up in a rented home, he started earning while still in school by selling momos and later worked as a delivery executive during college to support his family. Those early experiences instilled a strong sense of responsibility and service.

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point in his life. While he had planned to prepare for the UPSC examination, he instead devoted his time to helping communities and eventually began a citizen-led environmental initiative focused on cleanliness, waste management and public awareness.

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What started with just a few volunteers has grown into a movement spanning more than 200 cities, organising regular cleanup drives at public spaces and riverbanks and helping remove large quantities of waste. The initiative also promotes recycling and responsible disposal of plastic and religious waste through sustainable practices.

Beyond cleanup drives, the effort focuses on changing public behaviour by encouraging citizens to take ownership of their surroundings through awareness campaigns and community participation.

The story celebrates how one individual's determination can inspire collective action and reflects the central message of the "My Earth, My Duty" campaign: meaningful change begins when ordinary people choose to take responsibility for the world around them.

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