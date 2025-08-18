'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Here are some yoga retreat destinations in India that offer rejuvenation, healing, and holistic wellness for travellers.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 03:19 PM IST

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

    Yoga, one of the most ancient practices of holistic living. It not only improves physical health but also calms the mind and brings emotional balance. India, the birthplace of yoga, has naturally emerged as one of the top destinations for wellness seekers. Here are some of the most affordable yoga retreats that promise relaxation, healing, and a deeper connection with yourself.

    Dharamshala

    Located in the scenic Kangra Valley, Dharamshala is a perfect retreat for those who want a mix of yoga, meditation, and spiritual reflection. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and lush forests, this peaceful town is home to both Indian yogic traditions and Tibetan Buddhist practices.

    Untitled-design-2

    Rishikesh

    Rishikesh, nestled on the banks of the holy Ganges River, is home to some of the world’s most famous yoga institutions and ashrams. Every year, the city hosts the International Yoga Festival, where seekers come together to practice, learn, and celebrate yoga.

    Read: Over 100 tourists rescued after being stranded on island in Rishikesh, advised not to...

    Untitled-design-3

    Kerala

    Kerala is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking holistic healing. Surrounded by serene backwaters, coconut groves, and lush green landscapes. The state is dotted with authentic Ayurvedic centres, wellness resorts, and yoga retreats that focus on both body and mind.

    Untitled-design-4

    READ: Viral video: Passenger discovers mini library inside Mysuru auto, calls it amazing idea

    Mysuru

    Mysuru is the birthplace of Ashtanga yoga, a style that emphasises discipline, strength, and breath control. The city is home to world-renowned classical yoga schools and long-term teacher-training programs, making it popular among both beginners and advanced practitioners.

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
