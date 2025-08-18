Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups
LIFESTYLE
Here are some yoga retreat destinations in India that offer rejuvenation, healing, and holistic wellness for travellers.
Yoga, one of the most ancient practices of holistic living. It not only improves physical health but also calms the mind and brings emotional balance. India, the birthplace of yoga, has naturally emerged as one of the top destinations for wellness seekers. Here are some of the most affordable yoga retreats that promise relaxation, healing, and a deeper connection with yourself.
Located in the scenic Kangra Valley, Dharamshala is a perfect retreat for those who want a mix of yoga, meditation, and spiritual reflection. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and lush forests, this peaceful town is home to both Indian yogic traditions and Tibetan Buddhist practices.
Rishikesh, nestled on the banks of the holy Ganges River, is home to some of the world’s most famous yoga institutions and ashrams. Every year, the city hosts the International Yoga Festival, where seekers come together to practice, learn, and celebrate yoga.
Kerala is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking holistic healing. Surrounded by serene backwaters, coconut groves, and lush green landscapes. The state is dotted with authentic Ayurvedic centres, wellness resorts, and yoga retreats that focus on both body and mind.
Mysuru is the birthplace of Ashtanga yoga, a style that emphasises discipline, strength, and breath control. The city is home to world-renowned classical yoga schools and long-term teacher-training programs, making it popular among both beginners and advanced practitioners.