Must-have face tools used by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt for smooth skin

The actress have been seen using a silver facial roller in one of her posts. This device is a fantastic at-home facial tool and aids in blood circulation on the face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Everybody enjoys having beautiful skin. But getting there can be difficult. It's crucial that you carve out those few minutes each day for your skin and beauty routine amidst all the stress and hard work. And for many of us who are envious of celebrities' flawless skin, you should know that they take excellent care of it and that it is a result of the time and work they put into their beauty routines.

While using natural remedies to make a nice face mask is important, everyone's daily skincare routines now also include facial tools on a regular basis. Jade rollers and massagers for the face are inexpensive, portable, and excellent for your skin. In fact, throughout the lockout, a lot of celebrities and beauty influencers frequently posted on their social media accounts to show off the fantastic results that facial tools had on their skin.

Without further ado, here are a number of face tools that Bollywood and other celebs adore. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone's face roller message

The actress have been seen using a silver facial roller in one of her posts. This device is a fantastic at-home facial tool and aids in blood circulation on the face. Use a face roller to apply a skin-friendly essential oil all over your face, and welcome healthy skin!

Alia Bhatt's T- Bar face message

In a vlog, Alia mentioned having a battery-operated facial roller made of 24K gold. It is made by a local company, and the treatment treats the skin with gold ions and a calming massage that also aids in the better absorption of skincare products.

 

Priyanka’s Solar-Powered Gua Sha

Prior to appearing in front of the camera, Priyanka Chopra claimed she ices her skin and then applies a warm face massager. Her go-to MUA has also revealed that the Refa 4 Caxa Ray, a similar solar-powered equipment in the form of a Gua Sha, is what she uses on her.

 

 

