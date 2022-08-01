Muslim Women’s Rights Day 2022: 3 years of Triple Talaq law; know its history, significance

Muslim Women’s Rights Day 2022 (File photo)

Muslim Women’s Rights Day 2022: August 1 is celebrated as the women’s rights day for Muslim women across India to mark the landmark judgment of the criminalization of the triple talaq norm, which was a part of marriages under Sharia Law.

The abolishment of triple talaq from Muslim marriages was celebrated by the entire country as it was a major step up for women belonging to the community, who had been raising their voices against the age-old practice for several decades.

Why is Muslim Women’s Rights Day celebrated?

Muslim Women’s Rights Day is celebrated across India and marks the historic enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which was brought in to abolish the practice of triple talaq across the country on August 1, 2019.

This means that under this act, the practice of triple talaq has been criminalized, and Muslim couples are now mandated to get divorced under the sections of the Indian Penal Code, and not the Sharia Law. To mark this judgment, the first Muslim Women’s Rights Day was observed on August 1, 2020.

What is Triple Talaq?

Before the implementation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, married Muslim men had the right to say the word ‘talaq’ thrice and divorce their wives. Triple talaq or Talaq-e-Biddat was massively protested by Muslim women across the country for stepping on their rights.

The issue was brought to light when a woman named Shah Bano, who was divorced by her husband using triple talaq, file a PIL against her husband, demanding maintenance for herself and her five children after the divorce.

The Government of India, in 2019, decided to criminalise this practice for the protection and security of the rights of Muslim women. As per the new law against the practice, offenders can be imprisoned for up to three years, along with a fine.

The Muslim Women’s Rights Day is, therefore, celebrated to mark the abolishment of the Triple Talaq practice, which empowered women to take a stand for themselves and rise up against their suppression.

