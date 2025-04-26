In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen greeting the paparazzi before stepping into her luxurious car.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was recently spotted in New York’s famous diamond district. Known for her graceful fashion choices and timeless style, she turned heads with her elegant yet understated look. An Instagram page named ‘Thenewyorktourofdiamonds’ shared a video of her exiting a building, accompanied by her team. It was revealed that Nita is currently in the city preparing for the upcoming launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the prestigious Lincoln Centre.

In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen greeting the paparazzi before stepping into her luxurious car. What truly caught everyone's attention was her effortlessly chic outfit. She chose a black co-ord set for the outing, featuring a button-down shirt and matching trousers. The ensemble was adorned with white embroidered floral motifs spread across the sleeves, front panel, bust, and pant legs—adding a soft, feminine touch to the otherwise classic black base.

The shirt featured a collared neckline, front buttons, curved hem, closed cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette, while the pants came in a comfortable straight-leg fit. Known for her love of luxury jewellery, Nita surprised many by keeping her accessories minimal. She wore just a watch and a few rings, letting the outfit speak for itself. Completing the look were black slip-on block heels.

Her hair was styled in a low, messy ponytail with a side part, and she opted for a fresh-faced, no-makeup look that included rosy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and well-groomed brows. The entire appearance stood as a perfect example of how simple styling can still make a strong fashion statement.

Also read: Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist debunks common beliefs about hair spa, says 'it can help, but only...'