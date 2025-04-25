It is also said that Nita Ambani once took her private jet to Sri Lanka just to shop for kitchenware.

Luxury is a way of life for the Ambani family, and Nita Ambani’s morning ritual is the perfect example of that. The businesswoman and philanthropist is known for her refined taste, whether it’s in fashion, art, or home decor. But did you know that even her teacup is a symbol of her elegant lifestyle?

As per reports, Nita Ambani enjoys her morning tea in a teacup that costs around Rs 3 lakh. The cup is part of a limited-edition 50-piece porcelain set from Noritake, Japan’s oldest and most prestigious crockery brand. This brand is known globally for its luxury ceramics and has been crafting exquisite crockery for over 100 years.

What makes this teacup truly unique is its design. The porcelain cup features 22-carat gold and platinum detailing on the rims, giving it a regal and timeless appeal. The design is exclusive to Noritake and is not available in regular markets, making it all the more special.

It is also said that Nita Ambani once took her private jet to Sri Lanka just to shop for kitchenware. She reportedly bought around 25,000 pieces from Noritake, whose largest manufacturing unit is based there. Some of these items come with intricate gold and platinum embellishments, showing just how much attention she pays to even the smallest of details in her lifestyle.

