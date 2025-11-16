Mukesh Ambani sends a special jet to receive this unique sweet from a Uttar Pradesh village, it is...

Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...
LIFESTYLE
A traditional Kaju Katli from a small village in Uttar Pradesh has won hearts nationwide, including the Ambani family, who once ordered it via helicopter.
Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s most prominent industrialists, is known for savoring the finest global cuisines. Yet, his dessert of choice hails not from a metropolitan city’s gourmet hub but from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. What’s intriguing is that this traditional sweet is flown to the Ambani family via private jet, ensuring its freshness and authentic flavor remain intact—a testament to the treat’s cherished status.
This special yet simple sweet which is the heart of Ambani family is 'Kaju Katli.'
The village-made delicacy owes its fame to its preparation: crafted with pure ghee, unrefined jaggery (deesi khand), and age-old techniques passed down through generations. Local artisans meticulously prepare it following traditional recipes; the result is a flavor so captivating it wins hearts at first bite. “The sweetness and richness are unmatched,” say those familiar with the treat. Its allure lies in its simplicity and authenticity—qualities that transcend modern confectionery.
The Ambani family discovered this sweet, and it quickly became a staple at their private celebrations. Whether it’s a major event, a religious ceremony, or an intimate gathering, the dessert is specially airlifted from the UP village to Mumbai. Locals emphasise that the artisans are given strict instructions, quality and taste are non-negotiable, as it’s destined for India’s most influential household.
The village is located in Tilhar, Shahjahanpur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. While it may not be famous on the map, it has now earned recognition for its traditional sweets. The village’s local sweet shops have been following the same preparation methods for decades, keeping the legacy alive in its purest form.
This isn’t just a story of a preferred dessert—it underscores how genuine taste and heritage often thrive in India’s unassuming villages, overshadowed by urban opulence. The Ambani family’s reverence for this treat highlights that true flavor needs no embellishments; its humble origins speak volumes. “It’s a reminder that real taste and tradition don’t reside in expensive hotels but in the heart of small villages,” reflects a local. The sweet’s journey from a rural kitchen to the Ambani table symbolizes the irreplaceable charm of authentic, heartfelt culinary craftsmanship.