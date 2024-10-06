Twitter
Pensioners alert! THIS new scam can stop your pension, check details and know how to protect yourself

This is world's largest residential building, accommodates over 20000 residents, it is located in…

Keanu Reeves escapes injury during pro auto racing debut in US

Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's tactics that helped India win T20 World Cup 2024

Meet man, who used to sell perfumes on streets, today owns luxury brand worth Rs 3413 crore, his business is...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Watch: Nita Ambani wears stunning brat summer green saree at Manish Malhotra's store launch

The neon shade, known as "Brat Summer Green," is a bold hue that captures the essence of Gen-Z fashion, yet Ambani's styling made it timeless and sophisticated.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Watch: Nita Ambani wears stunning brat summer green saree at Manish Malhotra's store launch
At the grand launch of Manish Malhotra's flagship store in Mumbai, Nita Ambani once again set the fashion world abuzz with her effortlessly chic and vibrant outfit. Wearing a striking neon green saree, she turned heads and captivated attention with a look that blended tradition and modernity in perfect harmony. The neon shade, known as "Brat Summer Green," is a bold hue that captures the essence of Gen-Z fashion, yet Ambani's styling made it timeless and sophisticated.

Her saree, designed by Malhotra himself, featured a subtle silver border that added a touch of understated elegance to the vibrant fabric. While the colour is daring and full of life, Nita Ambani transformed it into an iconic statement of refined fashion. For those unfamiliar with Brat Summer Green, it’s a vivid, eye-catching neon with a hint of yellow—ideal for making a statement while keeping the look chic and polished.

What truly made her outfit shine was how she styled it. Nita paired the minimalistic saree with a full-sleeve blouse that showcased intricate white embroidery and sequin work. This balanced simplicity and glamour beautifully, reflecting her signature style of elegant ethnic wear. The blouse gave the look a modern edge while staying true to traditional roots, creating an ensemble that was both fresh and classic.

Accessorizing with her usual flair, Nita Ambani added a luxurious mini green purse, diamond earrings, and a statement finger ring, opting for a minimalist yet impactful approach to jewellery. The simplicity of her accessories complemented the boldness of her saree, creating a perfect balance between luxury and elegance.

 

 

Nita Ambani’s look at the store launch is not only inspiring but also a reminder that one doesn’t need elaborate outfits to make a statement. With bold colours, refined styling, and just the right amount of sparkle, she proved once again that simplicity can be powerful. Her effortlessly chic style sets the bar for modern, elegant fashion, particularly as we approach the upcoming wedding season.

