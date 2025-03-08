This International Women’s Day, Nita Ambani shares her inspiring fitness journey and invites women of all ages to prioritize their health.

Today, 8 March 2025, people around the world are celebrating Women’s Day to highlight gender equality. Well-known philanthropist and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani shared an inspiring message for women on this special day. She spoke about the ‘StrongHer’ initiative and posted a video of her fitness routine to promote women’s health.

The video was posted on Her Circle's Instagram page, founded by Nita Ambani. "A digital movement for Indian women that is inclusive, collaborative, diverse, interactive, and socially conscious," according to the website, is what Her Circle is.

“Four years of Her Circle, and the journey continues! Mrs Nita Ambani congratulates the Her Circle community of millions of women worldwide. To mark this special milestone, she launches the #StrongHERMovement, reminding women to prioritise their health and well-being. At 61, her fitness journey is truly an inspiration!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

Nita Ambani talks about her health regimen in the film, which consists of swimming, walking, going to the gym, avoiding sugar or sugar alternatives, and remaining active.

“Her fitness journey blends discipline and passion - yoga, strength training, aqua exercises, and dance. By pushing herself harder every day to achieve health goals, she proves that consistency is the key to strength. With leg days being her absolute favourite, she leads by example with every step she takes,” reads a statement by Her Circle.

“She hopes to inspire women to start a simple fitness routine, 30 minutes every day and prioritise their health. It’s never too late to start,” the statement further reads.