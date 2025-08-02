Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani once wore world's most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...

LIFESTYLE

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani once wore world's most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...

In 2015, Nita Ambani attended the wedding of the son of Parimal Nathwani where she became the talking point as she wore one of the most expensive saree. Adorned with diamonds, rubies and other precious jewels it stole the limelight at the event.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani once wore world’s most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...
Nita Ambani wore the most expensive saree in the world at Parimal Nathwani's son's wedding in 2015.

Mukesh Ambani’s, the richest man in India and Asia’s top billionaire, wife Nita Ambani is not only one of the most influential women entrepreneurs of the world and top in India but is known for her aesthetic style and a unique fashion sense. She spreads charm and elegance even in her simplest attire as she herself meticulously chooses and have her clothes curated which she pairs with aesthetically chosen ornaments which reflects her personality deeply rooted in Indian tradition. Apart from her many fashionable appearances what strikes the most about her look is what sarees and how she wears them.

Her sarees are the epitome of India’s traditional textile legacy which becomes an instant hit among many gatherings she attends and even on social media. Modernity with a traditional charm is what she swears by.

How is Nita Ambani’s saree most expensive in the world?

Nita Ambani’s sarees never lack grace and are always adorned with beautiful embroidery. What stands out the most in her sarees is the class of the fabrics in her sarees which are rich and beautifully draped which is a sign of her unique perspective when it comes to textiles and flaunting them in style. Be it with vibrant colours, pastels or even monochromes, Nita Ambani shines elegantly, which makes her a real fashion icon. One of her top choices in sarees is the Banarasi silk.

In 2015, Nita Ambani attended the wedding of the son of Parimal Nathwani, Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited and Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, where she became the talking point as she wore one of the most expensive saree. She was immensely photographed and grabbed attention with her Chennai-made saree. Her saree was designed and created by Chennai Silks director, Sivalingam, reported Bollywoodshaadis.

What made the saree the most expensive in the world was its extraordinary feature of being hand-made and it was a master in the world of sarees. Beyond luxury, Nita Ambani’s most expensive saree exuded a spiritual work of art. It was made from authentic gold thread and adorned with luxurious diamonds and precious stones, including emeralds, pukhrajs and rubies. The report also says that the saree costs nearly Rs 40 lakhs.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
