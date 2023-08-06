Headlines

Lifestyle

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears Rs 69,691 black sheer dress, check pictures

Isha Ambani attends Nita Ambani-led NMACC exhibition for the launch of Toilet paper magazine.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

As she arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the launch of the Toilet Paper Magazine exhibition, Isha Ambani looked ferocious in a black dress. She appeared for photos alongside Shloka Ambani's sister Diya Mehta Jatia and Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani. 

Isha selected a maxi dress in all black with a mini-length slip underneath for the show. It also featured long sleeves, an open Mandarin collar, side slits, flowery lace embroidery, a loose fit, and sparkling sequin details.

High heels, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and striking rings finished off her ensemble. 

The final group of glam options included a side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathery brows, delicate eye makeup, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, bare lip color, rouged cheeks, and highlighter.

The ETimes claims that Isha's stunning kaftan costs USD 850, or around Rs 69,691. 

NMACC- Toiletpaper exhibition
Nita-Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has an ongoing exhibition of Toiletpaper- Run as Slow as you can. A number of celebrities attended the opening of the pop culture-inspired show, and social media posted pictures of the occasion. On the NMACC's official Instagram account, Isha Ambani appeared with curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies as well as the artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. 

Mumbai will host the show from July 22 to October 22, 2023. According to a news release from the NMACC, the event aims to be a theatrical examination of creation through a participatory experience.

