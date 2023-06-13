Search icon
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got wedding gift worth Rs 500 crore by her in-laws, know what it was

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and businessman Anand Piramal got married in 2018, and the wedding gift that she got from her in-laws cost Rs 500 crore!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal (Photo - Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is one of the richest and most successful businesswomen in India, and she is known to stun the world with her lavish and luxurious lifestyle. The same can be said for her husband, businessman Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal is the executive director of the Piramal Group, which is his family-owned business. The Piramals, like the Ambani family, are ultra-wealthy and showered the couple with many expensive gifts on their wedding but one stood out.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got a lavish Rs 500 crore house as a wedding gift from Ambani’s in-laws, the Piramal family. The 50,000 sq ft mansion in Mumbai is in one of the most posh locations in the country and is completely diamond-themed.

Isha Ambani’s super expensive Worli house in Mumbai was a gift from Anand Piramal’s parents Ajay and Swati, and the Piramal Group made the purchase of the luxury property in 2012, buying it from Hindustan Unilever.

The house of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal costs around Rs 500 crore, not just because of its location but also because of its unique construction. The house is diamond-themed, which means that it has been constructed in a 3D diamond shape, with a glass façade and high ceiling.

Other luxury amenities in the home of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is the state-of-the-art hall with gorgeous flooring, a swimming pool, royal furniture, and lavish bedrooms. The piece de resistance in the house is the larger-than-life chandeliers, sparkling like diamonds.

However, Isha Ambani is no stranger to lavish households as she started residing in Antilia in 2011, which is considered the most expensive and lavish house in the world, standing 27 stories tall in Mumbai, with over 300 working staff and multiple amenities.

