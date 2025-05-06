Isha Ambani made an appearance in a stylish Anamika Khanna couture that took over 20,000 hours to create.

Under this year’s ‘Tailored for You’ theme, Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Limited Director Mukesh Ambani, made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Wearing a masterpiece by renowned designer Anamika Khanna, Isha’s outfit perfectly embodied the event’s theme, combining timeless elegance with modern innovation.

Her ensemble featured an impeccably tailored jacket with a crisp collar and a beautifully embroidered waistcoat. The corset, adorned with intricate geometric patterns, added a subtle yet impactful nod to the theme, inspired by global craftsmanship and African textiles.

Isha accessorised with a dazzling diamond necklace that became the highlight of her look, drawing widespread attention. She tied her hair in a sleek, long braid and opted for dewy makeup, enhancing her radiant appearance.

The outfit, embellished with pearls, semi-precious stones, and ancestral gems, required an astonishing 20,000 hours of meticulous needlework. Many of these embellishments were sourced from the Ambani family’s private collection, giving the ensemble a personal and luxurious touch. In some photographs, Isha was also spotted wearing a stylish white hat, adding a distinctive flair.

“We used a little bit of semi-precious stones, some traditional pearl work, and drew inspiration from Black dandy style—the small elements they incorporated, the reasons behind their choices," Vogue India quoted the designer as saying. In some photos, Isha was also seen wearing a white hat.

One user commented, “She is class apart.” Another remarked, “Absolutely slayed.” Others expressed admiration, saying, “The necklace??? Where is that from? Why is it not mentioned? Uff, the iconic Nawanagar necklace,” and, “Breathtakingly stunning.” An Instagram user declared, “Iconic for sure.” Actress Alia Bhatt chimed in, commenting, “Unreal.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Isha has commissioned celebrated designer Rahul Mishra to create a floral sari dress. This design will incorporate elements from Mishra’s previous collections and embrace sustainability. Using techniques such as French knots, appliqué, and embroidery styles like Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, the design will feature delicate motifs of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies.

This collaboration aims to convey a message of hope, renewal, and reflection on the state of the world, continuing Isha Ambani’s tradition of making a statement through her fashion choices.