Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…

Mukesh Ambani and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour and excitement. The entire Ambani family immersed Lord Ganesh’s idol after performing an elaborate puja. Photos and videos of the Ambani family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi are going viral on social media. Renowned Indian folk singer Mame Khan shared some of them. Mukesh Ambani had invited the talented folk singer to his house, Antilia, where he joined the family in a musical celebration of the 10-day festival.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Radhika Merchant wearing green suit and seen with Mame Khan.
Mukesh Ambani and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour and excitement. The entire Ambani family immersed Lord Ganesh’s idol after performing an elaborate puja. Photos and videos of the Ambani family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi are going viral on social media. Renowned Indian folk singer Mame Khan shared some of them. Mukesh Ambani had invited the talented folk singer to his house, Antilia, where he joined the family in a musical celebration of the 10-day festival.

How Radhika Merchant showed sanskar during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival?

Mame Khan shared many photos and videos of the event at Antilia, and along with him can be seen Mukesh Ambani’s younger bahu, Radhika Merchant. She looked simple yet elegant in a green suit, wearing a humble smile as she spoke with singer Mame Khan. But what was more noticeable was that, along with a sweet smile, she also joined both his hands in a respect for the talent and art of a singer like Mame Khan. This shows her high manners and etiquette.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mame Khan (@mame_khan)

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video

Her mannerisms and calm composure in the pictures and video show that even after being the Ambani bahu, she reflects humility and warmth in the way she meets people and greets them. In the pictures, Radhika is seen happily talking to Mame Khan and smiling.

Every time she was seen celebrating the grand festival, Radhika Merchant wore suits, a traditional wear that Indian women often wear during festivities and other celebrations. She looked elegant in a suit and a dupatta ethnic wear, again embodying tradition and culture. Radhika was seen wearing a straight cut green coloured Kurta with designs of trees in light shade look attractive on her. Even in this plain kurta, she looked really attractive.

Mame Khan shares videos, photos of the celebration

Sharing some moments from the celebration on Instagram, Mame Khan wrote, “Blessed and grateful. We had the honor of performing at the Ambani family's residence, Antilia, for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Their humility and warmth, and the way they always promote and support our Indian folk culture, truly touches our hearts. Every year, this invitation feels like a blessing - celebrating Ganpati Bappa with music, devotion, and unity.” 

