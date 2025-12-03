Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Radhika Merchant stuns in a jewel-embellished blouse by Anamika Khanna, blending couture and fine jewellery. Her look echoes sister-in-law Isha Ambani’s iconic jewelled blouse but with a modern, sculptural twist, reinforcing Radhika’s rising status as a style icon in India’s luxury fashion scene.

The Ambani family has long been associated with high-end couture and statement-making fashion, and this time, Radhika Merchant has captured everyone’s attention with a spectacular look that has quickly become the talk of the style world. Her latest appearance not only showcased exceptional craftsmanship but also evoked memories of one of Isha Ambani’s most unforgettable fashion moments.

A Look That Blends Couture With Fine Jewellery

Radhika stepped out in a stunning ensemble crafted by designer Anamika Khanna, known for her bold artistic silhouettes and innovative designs. What set Radhika’s outfit apart was its striking illusion—her blouse appeared less like fabric and more like an elaborate piece of jewellery.

The top was adorned with a meticulous arrangement of diamonds, pearls, emeralds, and silver-toned embellishments, all placed so intricately that it resembled a sculpted artwork. To balance the heavily ornamented blouse, she paired it with a sleek black skirt, creating a refined yet impactful look.

A Style Trailblazed by Isha Ambani

While Radhika’s fashion moment is making headlines today, the foundation of this trend was laid earlier by her sister-in-law, Isha Ambani. During the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Isha stunned onlookers with a one-of-a-kind jewelled blouse designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

What made Isha’s outfit truly extraordinary was the fact that it incorporated authentic, real jewellery. Pieces from her personal collection—ranging from earrings and pendants to brooches and rings—were integrated into the blouse. Expert artisans from Gujarat and Rajasthan worked meticulously to transform these heirloom ornaments into a couture masterpiece.

A Modern Interpretation of an Iconic Look

Radhika’s recent ensemble beautifully reinterprets Isha's concept with a contemporary touch. While Isha’s blouse had a regal, armour-like aesthetic, Radhika’s version leaned towards a softer, more sculptural and futuristic expression of luxury fashion.

Her confident poise and natural elegance elevated the outfit even further, reinforcing her growing influence as a style icon. With this appearance, Radhika not only paid homage to Isha’s groundbreaking fashion moment but also carved her own space in India’s evolving couture landscape.

The Ambani daughters-in-law continue to shape luxury fashion narratives, and with looks like these, they’re setting new benchmarks for innovation, opulence, and artistic expression.