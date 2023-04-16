Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's saree at NMACC event was 100 years old

Shloka Mehta in NMACC : Shloka Mehta, the wife of Asia's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, is a great fashionista, grabbing attention with her every style and look. At the recently held three-day event at the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre', Shloka maintained her innovation through different outfits. The looks chosen by Shloka during these three days have certainly succeeded in grabbing the attention of her fans. (100 year old gold saree worn by pregnant Shloka Mehta in 'NMACC', sister Diya reveals)

On April 9, 2023, Shloka's younger sister and fashion influencer Dia Mehta shared a video from her Instagram account, in which she detailed Shloka's looks from all three days at 'NMACC'. She also revealed how she styled her sister in a 100-year-old saree considering her pregnancy.

Shloka's saree look on the first day of 'NMACC'

On the first day of NMACC', Shloka wore a golden heirloom saree over which she wore a contrast pink silk dupatta. Shloka looked absolutely royal in this traditional look, but another highlight of her look was that the saree she wore was taken from her mother's 100-year-old closet. This saree was embroidered with real gold stars, which made it even more special.

Shloka looked stunning in a vintage shawl-skirt on Day 2 of NMACC'

Shloka wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari skirt, which she styled with a vintage shawl, on the second day of the gala event at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre. Which made her look different and attractive, besides her style gave her a modern look.

On the third and final day, Shloka wore a beige organza dress from the well-known designer Rahul Mishra's collection.

The off-the-shoulder dress worn by Shloka on the third and final day of the event featured ruffle detailing and glitter embroidery. Shloka's maternity fashion look in this dress was a sight to behold.

Diya also shares her own experience detailing this exquisite style of shloka. Along with posting the video, she captioned it below saying, "I was so nervous when @shloka11 didi told me to style her for the inaugural function of NMACC. I have styled her many times before, but this time we both had different interests. So I decided to go for gold." Pulled off, because she wanted to look beautiful while also being comfortable in the outfit, given her pregnancy. Also, her pregnancy was going to be revealing, so she wanted to style something special that would be remembered forever."

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are gearing up for their second baby. The couple already have a son, who was born on December 10, 2022.