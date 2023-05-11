Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk: AI pictures of billionaires at Met Gala

Artificial intelligence-generated images already dominate the internet. This technology is being used by photographers and digital artists all over the world to realise their wildest visions. These designers are able to straddle the line between fiction and reality by utilising artificial intelligence. Nearly every day, artists show off their ability to push the envelope by posting AI-generated images on social media.

One such artist is Sahid, an Indian digital artist with 21.6K Instagram followers. He occasionally leaves his enormous fan base in amazement of his work. Sahid recently used AI to create gorgeous photos of prominent billionaires attending the Met Gala, including their attire and demeanour. For those who are unaware, the Met Gala is a yearly benefit for the New York City-based Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

One of the most anticipated and talked-about events in the fashion business, the Met Gala is an iconic fashion event that is recognised for its spectacular couture. These AI-generated images demonstrated once more how limitless AI's potential is in the fields of creativity and art. Let's look at the photographs without further ado.

1. AI-generated picture of Mark Zuckerberg attending the Met Gala



my mistress are nothing like the sun

2. AI-generated picture of Anand Mahindra at the Met Gala



my mistress are nothing like the sun

An AI-generated picture of him at the Met Gala presented Anand Mahindra in a lovely blazer with a unique design on its shoulders.

3. AI-generated picture imagined Elon Musk attending the Met Gala



my mistress are nothing like the sun

An AI-generated picture imagined him attending the Met Gala and showcased him wearing a jacket that resembled the style of 'Rubeus Hagrid', the beloved character from the Harry Potter series.

4. AI-generated picture of Ratan Tata at the Met Gala



my mistress are nothing like the sun

An AI-generated picture of him at the Met Gala has left everyone in awe of him as he looked cute in a silver-hued balloon-like outfit.

5. AI-generated picture imagined Mukesh Ambani attending the Met Gala



my mistress are nothing like the sun

An AI-generated picture imagined him attending the famous fashion event, Met Gala, and showcased him wearing a regal outfit with a crown on his head, showcasing his majestic presence at the event.