Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's video from Dubai goes viral, Ambani's 'choti bahu' dons shirt dress worth...

While Anant Ambani wore a blue-hued co-ord set, Radhika Merchant chose to wear a shirt dress in a lighter shade of blue paired with a pair of black sneakers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January this year and have been inseparable ever since. The couple is often spotted together during family events or vacations. Recently, a video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went viral where the loved-up duo could be seen walking around Dubai. 

On July 2, 2023, Radhika Merchant was spotted with Anant Ambani in Dubai. The couple was papped matching steps with some sheikhs and business personalities. While Anant Ambani wore a blue-hued co-ord set, Radhika Merchant chose to wear a shirt dress in a lighter shade of blue paired with a pair of black sneakers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Radhika Merchant's dress was from the luxury brand Dior. The blue cotton dress featured the Toile de Jouy Reverse motif, a variation of the iconic House pattern with a play on reversed colours. It is part of the Dioriviera capsule collection. The outfit is priced at 3,500 Euros, which is close to Rs 3,13,542 in Indian Rupees. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also in Dubai to celebrate the former's 28th birthday in April this year. The duo had a gala party and spent quality time with their closest of friends. 

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January this year at the Ambani residence in Antilia. At her engagement ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a golden embellished lehenga choli from celebrated designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. On the other hand, Anant Ambani chose to wear a blue sherwani.

