Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta poses happily with pregnant sister at NMACC, photos go viral

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event is witnessing the presence of some of the great stars from the industry. Many videos and photos go viral daily of the Ambani family attending the gala, and having a proud and happy time.

Now, a new photo is going viral on Instagram of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta - who channeled a modern-day bride through her style. Diya Mehta, in the photos, could be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, keeping the look minimal yet striking.

On Sunday, Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta took to her Instagram handle and posted photos of her look for day 2 of the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. Diya Mehta was wearing a pastel pink lehenga with jadau work and colourful floral and feather motifs representing India.

Diya Mehta also posted a photo with her pregnant sister, Shloka. Shloka Mehta also gave off the modern Indian bride glow in a chikankari ensemble with a shawl draped like a blouse.

For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of famous business magnate Russell Mehta.

As for Diya Mehta, she studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani School, in Mumbai, and later pursued fashion communication at a college in London. She also has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram and models on the social media website. Diya Mehta got married in April 2017 to Ayush Jatia. Ayush Jaita is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants. They have two children.

The Ambani family, worth multi crores, apart from the grand centre also has the second most expensive home in the world, Antilia.