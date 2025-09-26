Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight due to...

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
LIFESTYLE
Anant Ambani followed a strict diet and training program under the guidance of renowned fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with many major Bollywood stars.
Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, has long struggled with weight issues. However, in 2016, he saw a remarkable transformation, losing a significant amount of weight and achieving a major milestone in his weight loss journey. He lost 108 kg in just a year and a half. This dramatic transformation made his lifestyle and eating habits popular and attracted attention worldwide.
Anant Ambani followed a strict diet and training program under the guidance of renowned fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with many major Bollywood stars. He closely monitored his daily calorie intake, limiting it to just 1,200 calories per day. However, his weight loss progress did not last long, and he eventually gained back the weight, reaching 110 kg.
Reportedly, Anant is facing medical challenges, and his significant weight gain is linked to the steroids used to treat his chronic asthma. According to his mother, Nita Ambani, the steroids prescribed to control his asthma caused him to gain significant weight and become obese. Corticosteroids used to treat Anant's asthma effectively reduce inflammation, but they also have serious side effects, including obesity. These side effects include increased appetite, decreased physical activity, fat redistribution, and fluid retention, which contribute to weight gain and worsen breathing problems. Additionally, adipose tissue can produce inflammatory substances that can exacerbate asthma symptoms.
For those unaware, asthma patients are often given steroids to reduce airway inflammation and improve breathing. However, long-term steroid use can lead to weight gain by altering metabolism and increasing appetite, which typically leads to increased calorie intake. In Anant's case, discontinuing steroids was not a viable option given the severity of his condition. While taking steroids, it is particularly challenging for him to maintain a healthy weight through exercise and diet alone, as the drug's effects on metabolism and appetite make weight gain difficult to control.
