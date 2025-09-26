Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight due to...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped

India issues BIG statement on Turkey raising Kashmir issue at UNGA, rebukes Erdogan for...

Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why

This 10 kg pure gold dress sets new Guinness World Record as...; its price will amaze you!

Why did share market fall today? Check key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty decline here

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Why has Microsoft terminated Israeli spy agency's access to its cloud, AI technology? Investigative report makes SHOCKING revelation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025

After Haris Rauf, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' co

MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

IAF's MiG-21 decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's fighter airc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight due to...

Anant Ambani followed a strict diet and training program under the guidance of renowned fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with many major Bollywood stars.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, has long struggled with weight issues. However, in 2016, he saw a remarkable transformation, losing a significant amount of weight and achieving a major milestone in his weight loss journey. He lost 108 kg in just a year and a half. This dramatic transformation made his lifestyle and eating habits popular and attracted attention worldwide.

Anant Ambani followed a strict diet and training program under the guidance of renowned fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with many major Bollywood stars. He closely monitored his daily calorie intake, limiting it to just 1,200 calories per day. However, his weight loss progress did not last long, and he eventually gained back the weight, reaching 110 kg.

Anant Ambani's weight loss journey

Reportedly, Anant is facing medical challenges, and his significant weight gain is linked to the steroids used to treat his chronic asthma. According to his mother, Nita Ambani, the steroids prescribed to control his asthma caused him to gain significant weight and become obese. Corticosteroids used to treat Anant's asthma effectively reduce inflammation, but they also have serious side effects, including obesity. These side effects include increased appetite, decreased physical activity, fat redistribution, and fluid retention, which contribute to weight gain and worsen breathing problems. Additionally, adipose tissue can produce inflammatory substances that can exacerbate asthma symptoms.

Why does Anant Ambani face challenges maintaining weight?

For those unaware, asthma patients are often given steroids to reduce airway inflammation and improve breathing. However, long-term steroid use can lead to weight gain by altering metabolism and increasing appetite, which typically leads to increased calorie intake. In Anant's case, discontinuing steroids was not a viable option given the severity of his condition. While taking steroids, it is particularly challenging for him to maintain a healthy weight through exercise and diet alone, as the drug's effects on metabolism and appetite make weight gain difficult to control.

Also read: Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?
IAF's MiG-21 decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's fighter airc
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight due to...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight du
Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC calls defamation suit…
Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC..
Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set
Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...
Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister Khwaja Asif...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE