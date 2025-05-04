Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, along with their children, were seen in traditional Indian attire at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh.

The Ambani family recently visited Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, moving away from their usual glamorous appearances for a spiritual retreat. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, along with their children, were seen in traditional Indian attire for the visit.

What Akash Ambani wore during the visit at Parmarth Niketan?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani was spotted in multicoloured kurta, which featured the traditional Patola print from Gujarat. The geometric motifs in rich shades of red, blue, and white added a lively flair to his ensemble. With a structured collar, rolled-up sleeves, and an easy silhouette, the look was both relaxed and refined. He paired it with crisp white trousers, which toned down the vividness of the kurta, creating a balanced ethnic look.

Shloka Mehta shines in traditional outfit

Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta chose a bright orange kurta adorned with delicate beige Bandhani patterns—a nod to the traditional tie-dye technique of Gujarat. The neckline shimmered with subtle golden sequin embellishments, lending a festive touch to the otherwise earthy palette. Beige straight-cut pants complemented the kurta, keeping the outfit polished and graceful.

Her accessories were minimal yet meaningful—a sleek smartwatch, a stacked bracelet, and classic diamond studs. With soft, natural makeup and her hair left open in a middle parting, Shloka’s look was both contemporary and rooted in tradition.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Parmarth Niketan

While on the other hand, Anant Ambani wore a classic navy blue kurta in a relaxed silhouette, showcasing simplicity. Radhika Merchant chose a pristine white Anarkali set, embodying purity and grace, complemented by a no-makeup look and pared-down styling, adding to the spiritual tone.

The Ambani family's attire collectively displayed a thoughtful mix of cultural heritage and modern comfort, fitting seamlessly with the sacred nature of their spiritual retreat.