HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta owns world’s most expensive diamond necklace, it’s priced at Rs…

At Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law an expensive Mouawad L'Incomparable necklace.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta owns world’s most expensive diamond necklace, it’s priced at Rs…
Shloka Mehta is one of the most-loved daughters-in-law of the Ambani family. Married to her childhood sweetheart, Akash Ambani, she captured national attention during their grand 2019 wedding. Known for her simplicity and graceful personality, Shloka has become a favourite among fans. She also shares a warm relationship with her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, who is of

Today, let's take a closer look at the lavish wedding gift Nita Ambani gave to her "elder daughter-in-law," Shloka Mehta.

The Ambani family is known for its wealth and extravagance. Therefore, it's no surprise that Nita Ambani gave an expensive gift to her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani.

At Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law an expensive Mouawad L'Incomparable necklace. This necklace features 229.52 carats of white diamonds and 407.48 carats of yellow diamonds suspended from an 18-carat rose gold branch chain, valued at Rs 451 crore.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also gifted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a 3,000-square-foot luxury home in Palm Jumeirah as a wedding gift. Valued at over Rs 640 crore, the palatial home boasts ten bedrooms and a private beach. To express their love, the Ambani family spares no effort in gifting extravagant gifts that create a stir and set new standards for luxury.

