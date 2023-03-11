Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia can withstand massive earthquake: Unknown facts about world's most expensive house

Mukesh Ambani's house: Antilia has a Yoga centre, dance studio, health spa and other luxurious amenities.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, is the most expensive house in the world. It is named after the mythical island Antilia. It has 27 stories, a garage with the capacity to park 168 cars, a theatre, a temple and even a snow room. The top six floors are residential in nature.

The cost of the house is estimated to be 2 billion dollars.

Antilia was designed by two firms -- Perkins and Will and Hirsch Bedner Associates. According to reports, each floor is designed differently. The material, design and style are different for all 27 floors.

600 workers work in Antilia. They maintain the property and take care of the Ambani family and other occupants.

According to media reports, there is a mini power plant inside Antilia to augment the electricity supply.

According to media reports, in 2010, the electricity bill of Mukesh Ambani's abode was Rs 70 lakh.

The Ambani house also has pools and even a helipad.

Antilia can easily withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.

