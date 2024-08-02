Nita Ambani's gift to 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta more expensive than that of Radhika Merchant's?

As part of their tradition of grand gestures, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have raised the bar for affluent parents worldwide by gifting their children with extravagantly expensive presents.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Mukesh Ambani who is the richest man in India with a net worth of $116 billion (approximately Rs 9,71,582 crore) is currently in the French capital for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Ambani family is well-known for their wealth and their extravagant spending habits. So, it comes as no surprise that Nita Ambani blessed her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, and Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant with an expensive gift.

During the wedding of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani bestowed the extravagant Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace upon her daughter-in-law. The necklace, which is valued at Rs 451 crore, features a perfect 407.48-carat yellow diamond hanging from a chain made of 229.52-carat white diamonds and 18-karat rose gold branchlets.

While Anant Ambani's parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also gifted the newlyweds some of luxurious gifts including a luxurious mansion with a sprawling 3,000-square-foot area in Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious home has ten bedrooms and a private beach and is worth over Rs. 640 crore.

After paying high fees to global stars and organising an extensive array of pre-wedding events for Anant and Radhika—the Ambani family has surely racked up an enormous debt. According to reports from Outlook Business, The Economic Times, and LiveMint, the celebrations have cost almost Rs 5,000 crore. This amount makes it one of the most costly weddings ever, surpassing even the sums of famous unions such as that of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Rs 1,361 crore) and Sheikha Hind Bint bin Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Rs 1,144 crore).

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are currently in Paris, for the Olympics 2024. They were pictured on Friday, together with their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Anant Ambani, the younger son, and his bride Radhika Merchant, who were married in Mumbai earlier this month, have lately joined them.