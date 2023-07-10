Viral video: Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

For the occasion, Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral maxi dress and kept her look subtle with no makeup and her hair left open. Anand Piramal, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual black t-shirt.

For the occasion, Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral maxi dress and kept her look subtle with no makeup and her hair left open. Anand Piramal, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual black t-shirt. The couple was seen exiting the restaurant after dinner when they were clicked by the paparazzi.

A few months back, a mushy video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal went viral from the NMACC event. The video was shared on Instagram in which Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani could be seen, so in love, stealing a romantic moment for themselves. In the video, Anand Piramal could be seen giving a sweet peck on Isha Ambani's hand amid the NMACC gala. Anand Piramal's romantic gesture towards Isha Ambani left her blushing.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in a lavish ceremony on December 12, 2018. Isha Ambani delivered her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, on November 19, 2022, four years after her marriage to Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have both also studied in Ivy League colleges. Isha Ambani graduated from Stanford University in the US, while Anand Piramal pursued his MBA at Harvard Business School.

