Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's baby girl Aadiya Shakti receives super expensive gift with 108 gold bells, details inside

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani welcomed twins last year. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal returned to India with their twins for the first time in December 2022. The couple welcomed twins - a boy and a girl named Aadiya and Krishna. As soon as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal returned to Mumbai, they were showered with gifts. Now, a video of an extravagant gift presented to Aadiya is going viral on the internet.

Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya Shakti Piramal was given a super luxurious gift that was customised with 108 gold bells. The gift hamper has Aadiya’s name written in Hindi on a structure that was painted with red colour. The gift also included nine steps, referring to a different name of Goddess Shakti and the meaning of the name written in gold. The 108 gold bells represent the 108 auspicious chants from the Hindu Vedas.

For the unversed, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal returned to their hometown Mumbai in December 2022 at Isha Ambani's home Karuna Sindhu in Worli, gifted to her by her father. Isha Ambani's brothers Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were also present along with Anand Piramal’s parents. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also in attendance and the latter was also spotted holding one of the babies in her arms.