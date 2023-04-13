Mukesh Ambani lost 15 kg weight following this simple diet: Know what billionaire eats in a day

Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani (Photo - Wiki Commons)

Reliance Industries owner and billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been seen transforming time to time, and recently lost over 15 kg weight through his simple diet and non-straining workout regime. The Ambanis have employed several private chefs in their home Antilia, but their diet remains down to earth.

Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest man in the country, has one of the most lavish lifestyles in the world. While his life in 27-floor Antilia is one of the most envious lives, the Ambani family doesn’t indulge in junk food and outrageous diets and sticks to standard Indian food.

Mukesh Ambani weight loss journey

Mukesh Ambani usually starts his day with a light breakfast, which includes some fruits and a glass of papaya juice, just like his father Dhirubhai Ambani. After his light breakfast, he does yoga for his muscle strength, leading to a non rigorous workout and meditation.

Throughout the day, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have light and frequent meals such as soups, salads, and standard Indian food. The oldest Ambani brother revealed that his daily diet includes dal, rice, roti, lentils, and a light salad on most days.

He likes roti, sabji, and dal to be cooked in a Gujarati way and sometimes cheats on his daily diet with his favourite chaat from Taj Colaba. While he has a chauffeur-driven car, Mukesh Ambani prefers to brisk walk a lot throughout the day to burn more calories.

Mukesh Ambani is strictly vegetarian and doesn’t eat any sort of meat. He also doesn’t drink alcohol. Despite being a busy man, the Reliance owner prefers to have dinner with his family every day.

Mukesh Ambani was most recently seen alongside Nita Ambani and his children at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where he looked dapper in a formal deep blue suit.

