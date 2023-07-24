Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Headlines

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Isha Ambani’s new venture Tira Beauty, launched in Mumbai, is expected to give tough competition to Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa in the future, with bigger discounts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail, which is a Rs 2.6 lakh crore revenue company, has recently launched a new venture called Tira, expanding in the beauty and cosmetics industry and planning to give tough competition to Falguni Nayar’s Tira Beauty.

Tira is a new beauty brand established by Isha Ambani, with a new store launched in the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s BKC area. Apart from the store, the Tira beauty mobile app has also been launched in 100 cities and is currently in the pilot phase.

What is unique about Isha Ambani’s Tira is not the online retail, but the push to bring back the offline shopping experience with exotic features in its beauty and cosmetics shop, never before seen in competitors Nykaa or NewU.

Unlike Falguni Nayar’s brand, Tira has a vivid shopping experience in the store which includes makeup vending machines, where you can get free samples by registering with an OTP. Apart from this, there is an automatic white light station, where you can try makeup under different lighting.

There is also a tech console called ‘The Fragrance Finder’, which can help you pick a perfume based on the segregated floral notes and has a system based on Roman numerals. Further, the Tira store has a ‘Smart Mirror’, which can identify your skin type and suggest makeup brands.

There is a hair styling station powered by Dyson, where girls heading to work can drop in for a quick blow dry. Apart from there, there is also an engraving station that can personalize any glass bottle of products, a unique touch for gifts.

While Nykaa mostly offers a 10 percent discount, Isha Ambani’s Tira is currently offering a 15-20 percent discount on products, since it is a new venture. Further, Tira is featuring brands like Lakme, LÓreal, Plum, Maybelline, and Tresemme.

Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s plan with Tira is to open a store in every Tier 1 city in the beginning, and then expand to over 100 stores across the country in the next couple of years.

READ | Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, gets new role in family business

