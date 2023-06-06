Viral video: Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta spotted with baby girl, watch

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta spotted with her baby girl, watch

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The baby girl was taken to her maternal grandmother’s home by Shloka Mehta after getting discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre and as expected she received a grand welcome by ‘bua’ Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant and other members of the family.

Now, a video of Shloka Mehta with the baby girl has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta can be seen carrying her daughter, who was wrapped in a pink swaddle. The new mommy glow is quite evident on Shoka Mehta’s face.

Watch the viral video here:

Entire Ambani family was gathered at Shloka Mehta’s home to welcome the baby girl and the whole Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani donned pink-coloured clothes while welcoming the baby girl. Mukesh Ambani was seen in a pink and white-hued striped shirt, while Shloka Mehta's mother sported a pink-toned kurta.

Isha Ambani opted for a pink-toned suit and her little daughter, Aadiya, was looking adorable in a pink floral dress. Akash Ambani wore a pink stripe t-shirt.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their baby girl on May 31, 2023. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are already the proud parents of a two-year-old son Prithvi.

While Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have become parents once again, they are yet to announce the name of their baby daughter.