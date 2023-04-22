Mukesh Ambani cuts a unique cake on his 66th birthday, it featured edible sea shells with pearls

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s noted billionaire, recently, turned 66 on April 19, 2023, and visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Ganapati Bappa. Ambani's never misses an opportunity to celebrate any important day, and Mukesh Ambani's birthday was also celebrated in a very special way.

Recently, a picture of a fabulous cake from Mukesh Ambani's birthday celebration was posted. The unique two-tier cake had a wide open design in blue colour in the middle along with white frosting. The edges of the cake were decorated with small edible sea shells with pearls, making it even more beautiful.



Mukesh Ambani turned 66 on April 19, 2023 and on this occasion, he took blessings of Bappa at Siddhivinayak Mandir with his son Akash Ambani. Mukesh was wearing a brown colour sleeveless jacket with a white kurta. At the same time, Akash was wearing a gray colour t-shirt.

Despite their immense wealth, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have raised their children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani with the same values they grew up with. From the beginning, they have been taught to value money and stay connected to the land. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani once graced Simi Garewal's chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where Mrs. Ambani revealed how her husband wanted their children to be good people.