Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump gracefully during NMACC event, watch viral video

Shloka Mehta came with husband Akash Ambani and she looked stunning as ever in a beautiful ethnic ensemble during the NMACC grand launch day 2 event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump gracefully during NMACC event, watch viral video
Shloka Mehta attended the event with husband Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani and the daughter-in-law of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani attended the Day 2 of the grand launch of NMACC event in Mumbai on Satruday (April 1) and she was spotted flaunting her baby bump confidently. The pics and videos of Shloka Mehta flaunting her baby bump confidently on the red carpet have now gone viral on the internet.

Shloka Mehta attended the event with husband Akash Ambani and she looked stunning as ever in a beautiful ethnic ensemble during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand launch day 2 event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Shloka Mehtra paired a cream coloured lehenga with a green flora and fauna top and it would not be wrong to say that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s bahu was looking gorgeous. She wore an exquisite headpiece and well-designed jewellery to add to her beauty. On the other hand, Akash Ambani donned an all black ethnic outfit.

The NMACC is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and the state-of-the-art building is within the Jio World Centre. The NMACC has dedicated spaces for the performing arts including The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube.

"An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” said founder and chairperson Nita Ambani about NMACC.

