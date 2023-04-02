Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump gracefully during NMACC event, watch viral video

Shloka Mehta attended the event with husband Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani and the daughter-in-law of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani attended the Day 2 of the grand launch of NMACC event in Mumbai on Satruday (April 1) and she was spotted flaunting her baby bump confidently. The pics and videos of Shloka Mehta flaunting her baby bump confidently on the red carpet have now gone viral on the internet.

Shloka Mehtra paired a cream coloured lehenga with a green flora and fauna top and it would not be wrong to say that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s bahu was looking gorgeous. She wore an exquisite headpiece and well-designed jewellery to add to her beauty. On the other hand, Akash Ambani donned an all black ethnic outfit.

The NMACC is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and the state-of-the-art building is within the Jio World Centre. The NMACC has dedicated spaces for the performing arts including The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube.

"An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” said founder and chairperson Nita Ambani about NMACC.