Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Rains: Yamuna river crosses danger mark, nears floods, evacuation situation level; authorities on high alert

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

'My Hindu name is…': Ahaan Panday reveals his and sister Alanna Panday’s real names

Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, cushion hit on exporters

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry; video goes viral: 'Bhai har jagah...'

'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...

PM Modi to meet China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin today amid Trump tariff strain, here' what to expect

SCO Summit: Ahead of meet with China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin issues BIG statement, says, 'common stand against...'

Sara Ali Khan offers prayers in grand Ganga Aarti at Varanasi’s iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav react

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry; video goes viral: 'Bhai har jagah...'

Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry: Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

The Ambani family showcases a deep devotion to Hinduism through their frequent religious observances, philanthropic donations, and the incorporation of spiritual practices into family milestones. However, check here to know in which god the Ambani family holds deep faith.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 09:29 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ambani family is known for their strong religious beliefs and practices. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their family, regularly visit significant temples like Shrinathji in Nathdwara, the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, Badrinath in Uttarakhand, and Tirumala Tirupati. However, there is one god in which the entire Ambani family has a deep faith. Check below to know

In which god does Mukesh Ambani and his family hold deep faith?

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the Ambani family has a deep and long-standing faith in Lord Shrinathji, who is considered an avatar of Lord Krishna. Their family's spiritual practices are often linked to this devotion.

Lord Shrinathji has been the family deity of the Ambanis for generations. Mukesh Ambani's parents, Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani, were firm believers in Shrinathji. The family frequently visits the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Important family milestones, such as Anant Ambani's engagement, have taken place there to seek blessings.

Which is the famous temple of Lord Shrinathji?

The famous Shrinathji temple is situated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, within the Rajsamand district, and is a prominent pilgrimage site for Vaishnavas. The temple is home to a 12th-century black marble idol of Shrinathji, an incarnation of Lord Krishna depicted as a seven-year-old child who lifted the Govardhan Hill.

The temple is celebrated for its detailed daily rituals, including Mangala Arti, Shringar, Rajbhog, and other ceremonies.

The idol was originally on Govardhan Hill near Mathura but was moved to Nathdwara in the 17th century. The temple itself was built in 1672.

While Shrinathji is their primary deity, the Ambanis are known to worship and offer prayers to many other Hindu gods and goddesses.

Nita Ambani's Chandi Paath

Nita Ambani, who also owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians, is often seen reciting a mantra at the stadium during matches. Reportedly, Nita Ambani was chanting the Chandi Paath.

Chandi Paath, also known as Durga Saptashati or Devi Mahatmyam, reveres the Goddess Durga. It is a part of the Markandeya Purana, one of the eighteen major Puranas in Hinduism. The text consists of 700 verses divided into 13 chapters.

Reciting or listening to Chandi Paath invokes blessings and protection from Goddess Durga, fostering spiritual growth and inner transformation.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani is known to worship Lord Ganesh, and the family is famous for their grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, led the traditional procession to bring the Ganesh idol home to Antilia.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month
September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch
R Ashwin finally reveals reason behind sudden IPL retirement, unveils his overseas league plans
R Ashwin finally reveals reason behind sudden IPL retirement
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to i
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE