Mukesh Ambani and his family worship THIS god, name is..., its famous temple is in...

The Ambani family is known for their strong religious beliefs and practices. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their family, regularly visit significant temples like Shrinathji in Nathdwara, the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, Badrinath in Uttarakhand, and Tirumala Tirupati. However, there is one god in which the entire Ambani family has a deep faith. Check below to know

In which god does Mukesh Ambani and his family hold deep faith?

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the Ambani family has a deep and long-standing faith in Lord Shrinathji, who is considered an avatar of Lord Krishna. Their family's spiritual practices are often linked to this devotion.

Lord Shrinathji has been the family deity of the Ambanis for generations. Mukesh Ambani's parents, Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani, were firm believers in Shrinathji. The family frequently visits the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Important family milestones, such as Anant Ambani's engagement, have taken place there to seek blessings.

Which is the famous temple of Lord Shrinathji?

The famous Shrinathji temple is situated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, within the Rajsamand district, and is a prominent pilgrimage site for Vaishnavas. The temple is home to a 12th-century black marble idol of Shrinathji, an incarnation of Lord Krishna depicted as a seven-year-old child who lifted the Govardhan Hill.

The temple is celebrated for its detailed daily rituals, including Mangala Arti, Shringar, Rajbhog, and other ceremonies.

The idol was originally on Govardhan Hill near Mathura but was moved to Nathdwara in the 17th century. The temple itself was built in 1672.

While Shrinathji is their primary deity, the Ambanis are known to worship and offer prayers to many other Hindu gods and goddesses.

Nita Ambani's Chandi Paath

Nita Ambani, who also owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians, is often seen reciting a mantra at the stadium during matches. Reportedly, Nita Ambani was chanting the Chandi Paath.

Chandi Paath, also known as Durga Saptashati or Devi Mahatmyam, reveres the Goddess Durga. It is a part of the Markandeya Purana, one of the eighteen major Puranas in Hinduism. The text consists of 700 verses divided into 13 chapters.

Reciting or listening to Chandi Paath invokes blessings and protection from Goddess Durga, fostering spiritual growth and inner transformation.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani is known to worship Lord Ganesh, and the family is famous for their grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, led the traditional procession to bring the Ganesh idol home to Antilia.