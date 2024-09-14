Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta visit Lalbaugcha Raja: Check what they wore

As the festive fervor of Ganeshotsav continues to sweep across Mumbai, the Ambani family made a special visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan. Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, marked the auspicious occasion with their presence, and their appearance quickly garnered attention online, thanks to multiple paparazzi videos. The family was seen posing before Ganpati Bappa, seeking blessings, and greeting the crowd before leaving the pandal.

While the visit held religious significance, the family’s sartorial choices subtly captured the essence of simplicity, grace, and understated elegance. Here's a look at what each of them wore for the occasion:

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant's choice for the darshan was a lesson in minimalism. She stepped out in a pastel blue cotton kurta set that featured delicate white and pink stripes, floral embroidery, and intricate gold gota work. The kurta had a tailored fit with quarter-length sleeves and side slits, which she paired with matching palazzo pants and a gota patti embroidered dupatta. Her accessories were kept minimal, with diamond earrings, a small bindi, and a half-up hairstyle. Her bare, makeup-free face added to the effortless charm of her look, proving that less is truly more.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta mirrored Radhika’s understated vibe, opting for a bright orange kurta set. Her long kurta was adorned with golden polka dots and featured full sleeves and side slits. She matched it with flared pants and a subtly embroidered organza dupatta, draped over her shoulders for a traditional yet relaxed silhouette. The simplicity extended to her beauty look as well, with centre-parted loose waves, dainty jewellery, and no makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani broke from the traditional attire his family chose and kept things casual yet classy for the Ganpati darshan. He wore a deep blue shirt paired with black trousers and black shoes, giving his look a modern and understated vibe. His minimalistic outfit stood out amidst the traditional wear, showing off his unique style preference. Throughout the darshan, Anant was spotted holding Radhika’s hand, offering a glimpse of their close bond.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani stayed true to a more traditional style. He was seen in a golden silk kurta paired with matching trousers, a classic choice for festive occasions. To complete his look, he wore a maroon half coat, adding a pop of color and elegance to his ensemble. His attire radiated sophistication, keeping with the dignified and festive mood of the event.