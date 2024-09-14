Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta visit Lalbaugcha Raja: Check what they wore

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

What is perfect time to have dinner?

What is perfect time to have dinner?

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta visit Lalbaugcha Raja: Check what they wore

The family was seen posing before Ganpati Bappa, seeking blessings, and greeting the crowd before leaving the pandal.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta visit Lalbaugcha Raja: Check what they wore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the festive fervor of Ganeshotsav continues to sweep across Mumbai, the Ambani family made a special visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan. Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, marked the auspicious occasion with their presence, and their appearance quickly garnered attention online, thanks to multiple paparazzi videos. The family was seen posing before Ganpati Bappa, seeking blessings, and greeting the crowd before leaving the pandal.

While the visit held religious significance, the family’s sartorial choices subtly captured the essence of simplicity, grace, and understated elegance. Here's a look at what each of them wore for the occasion:

 

 

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant's choice for the darshan was a lesson in minimalism. She stepped out in a pastel blue cotton kurta set that featured delicate white and pink stripes, floral embroidery, and intricate gold gota work. The kurta had a tailored fit with quarter-length sleeves and side slits, which she paired with matching palazzo pants and a gota patti embroidered dupatta. Her accessories were kept minimal, with diamond earrings, a small bindi, and a half-up hairstyle. Her bare, makeup-free face added to the effortless charm of her look, proving that less is truly more.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta mirrored Radhika’s understated vibe, opting for a bright orange kurta set. Her long kurta was adorned with golden polka dots and featured full sleeves and side slits. She matched it with flared pants and a subtly embroidered organza dupatta, draped over her shoulders for a traditional yet relaxed silhouette. The simplicity extended to her beauty look as well, with centre-parted loose waves, dainty jewellery, and no makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani broke from the traditional attire his family chose and kept things casual yet classy for the Ganpati darshan. He wore a deep blue shirt paired with black trousers and black shoes, giving his look a modern and understated vibe. His minimalistic outfit stood out amidst the traditional wear, showing off his unique style preference. Throughout the darshan, Anant was spotted holding Radhika’s hand, offering a glimpse of their close bond.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani stayed true to a more traditional style. He was seen in a golden silk kurta paired with matching trousers, a classic choice for festive occasions. To complete his look, he wore a maroon half coat, adding a pop of color and elegance to his ensemble. His attire radiated sophistication, keeping with the dignified and festive mood of the event.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement