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Muharram 2026: Schools to remain close on June 26? Check full list here

Educational institutions in several states will close classes to mark Muharram. The Government of India lists the day as a gazetted holiday, and state governments and education authorities have issued corresponding school closure notices.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

Muharram 2026: Schools to remain close on June 26? Check full list here
Image source: ANI
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Schools in several Indian states are scheduled to close on Friday, June 26, for Muharram, a major date in the Islamic calendar. The holiday, which coincides with the Day of Ashura, is expected to affect educational institutions, banks, and government offices in various regions. Since it falls on a Friday, many students and workers could enjoy a longer weekend.

Educational institutions in several states will close classes to mark Muharram. The Government of India lists the day as a gazetted holiday, and state governments and education authorities have issued corresponding school closure notices.

Why Muharram is observed?

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of its holiest months. It is observed through religious practices and commemorative processions in multiple cities.

Since the holiday falls on Friday, students at schools that shut on Saturdays may have a three-day break. This has caught the attention of families arranging weekend getaways or personal plans.

Muharram 2026 School Holiday: State-wise full list here

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Maharashtra

3. Delhi

4. Telangana

5. West Bengal

6. Karnataka

7. Tamil Nadu

8. Bihar

9. Andhra Pradesh

10. Madhya Pradesh

11. Chhattisgarh

12. Jharkhand

13. Jammu and Kashmir

14. Tripura

15. Mizoram

Note: The exact holiday schedule could vary by state and even by district in some cases. Parents and students should refer to official notices from schools, district administrations, or state education departments to confirm.

Muharram 2026: Banks to remain close on June 26, 2026?

The holiday’s impact will likely extend beyond schools. Banks in several states are expected to close for Muharram based on regional holiday calendars. Government offices and other public institutions may also pause regular operations for the day, with services restarting on the next working day.

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