Muharram 2026: Schools to remain close on June 26? Check full list here

LIFESTYLE
Educational institutions in several states will close classes to mark Muharram. The Government of India lists the day as a gazetted holiday, and state governments and education authorities have issued corresponding school closure notices.
Schools in several Indian states are scheduled to close on Friday, June 26, for Muharram, a major date in the Islamic calendar. The holiday, which coincides with the Day of Ashura, is expected to affect educational institutions, banks, and government offices in various regions. Since it falls on a Friday, many students and workers could enjoy a longer weekend.
Educational institutions in several states will close classes to mark Muharram. The Government of India lists the day as a gazetted holiday, and state governments and education authorities have issued corresponding school closure notices.
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of its holiest months. It is observed through religious practices and commemorative processions in multiple cities.
Since the holiday falls on Friday, students at schools that shut on Saturdays may have a three-day break. This has caught the attention of families arranging weekend getaways or personal plans.
1. Uttar Pradesh
2. Maharashtra
3. Delhi
4. Telangana
5. West Bengal
6. Karnataka
7. Tamil Nadu
8. Bihar
9. Andhra Pradesh
10. Madhya Pradesh
11. Chhattisgarh
12. Jharkhand
13. Jammu and Kashmir
14. Tripura
15. Mizoram
Note: The exact holiday schedule could vary by state and even by district in some cases. Parents and students should refer to official notices from schools, district administrations, or state education departments to confirm.
The holiday’s impact will likely extend beyond schools. Banks in several states are expected to close for Muharram based on regional holiday calendars. Government offices and other public institutions may also pause regular operations for the day, with services restarting on the next working day.