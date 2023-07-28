Headlines

IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Ashura is an important observance in Islam that holds deep historical and religious significance. It falls on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a significant and sacred time known as the Islamic New Year. It holds special importance as the 'Month of Allah,' encouraging Muslims to participate in religious activities throughout its duration.

However, the tenth day of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashura, stands out as a solemn occasion for Muslims worldwide. This day is observed with deep reverence and marked by a period of mourning.

Ashura date:

The month of Muharram commenced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The significant event of the month, the Day of Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

What is Ashura and its significance:

Ashura is an important observance in Islam that holds deep historical and religious significance. It falls on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The significance of Ashura varies among different Islamic communities, but there are two primary events associated with this day.

For Sunni Muslims, Ashura commemorates the deliverance of the Prophet Moses and the Israelites from Pharaoh's tyranny by crossing the Red Sea. Fasting on this day is encouraged as a sign of gratitude for this salvation and a reminder of the importance of obedience to God.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura carries even greater significance as it marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This battle was a pivotal event in the schism between Sunni and Shia Islam. The martyrdom of Imam Hussein is seen as a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice. Shia Muslims mourn deeply on this day, engaging in processions, recitations of elegies, and reenactments of the tragic events at Karbala.

Overall, Ashura serves as a day of reflection, piety, and solidarity in the Islamic world. It reminds Muslims of the values of sacrifice, compassion, and perseverance in the face of adversity, inspiring them to uphold principles of righteousness and social justice in their lives.

Also read: Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Date, history, significance of Muharram 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

