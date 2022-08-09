Muharram 2022: History and significance of the month of mourning

Muharram marks the first month of Islamic calendar and is popularly known as the month of Hijri or the month of Allah. The tenth day of Muharram is known as the day of Ashura. This is a moment for introspection and forgiveness. Muharram is the month when fighting is prohibited by Allah and is regarded as the second holiest month after Ramadan. During the month of Muharram, Muslims also give to the needy and perform devotional songs called Noha.

The tenth day of Muharram is known as the day of Ashura when Muslims show their gratitude towards Allah and observe fast on this sacred day. They spend longer hours in the mosque while praying.

Let's give each other a warm embrace on this holy day as we celebrate the beginning of the year and remember our Lord's death. Here is everything you need to know about Muharram, its significance, history, and story.

History:

Muharram’s history is a story of tragedy and loss of Islam which commemorates the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali who was murdered during the Battle of Karbala. The battle took place on the 10th day of Ashura. In 680 AD Hussain protested against the Caliph Yazid and led a revolution against him.

Imam Hussein’s small army supported by friends and family and children was surrounded by a heavily-armed enemy army of thousands of Yazid I, the Umayyad caliph.

Muslims honour the sacrifice of their lives by engaging in mourning rituals. Some perform public rituals that include chest-beating, self-flagellation with chains and forehead cutting and some gather at mosques and cry over Hussein’s death.

Significance:

The word muharram means “forbidden” in arabic. Muslims pay their respect and refrain themselves from engaging in any joyous event. Muslim’s mourning period starts from first day of muharram and lasts till tenth. They mourn by observing fast and wearing black clothes. Most people mourn in nonviolent ways by chanting “Ya- Hussein”.