Muharram 2022: Date, history, significance of Ashura on Islamic calendar

File Photo

Muharram is a festival that is observed as the first month of Islamic calendar. Also known as Hijri, Muharram is regarded as holy as the term means ‘forbidden’.

Most people belonging to the Muslim community observe the fasts during the month, considering it as a time for prayer, introspection and penance.

During this month, Muslims refrain themselves from wearing new and vibrant clothes, especially on day 10 of the month which is called as Ashura.

Notably, the Sunni Muslims observe Ashura as a day to fast and express gratitude to God for saving Mosses and his followers by parting the Red Sea.

Further, Muslims avoid getting married or engaging in any sort of celebration during this month.

Muslims visit the mosques to offer prayers and recite religious hymns called as Nohas. They also indulge in several charitable activities during this month. Some people make donations to the poor and organise food distribution events.

As per Islam, Prophet Muhammad called this holy month as the ‘sacred month of Allah’. In 2022, Muharram month starting on July 31. The tenth day i.e. Ashura started on the evening of August 7 and will end on the evening of August 8.

It is important to note that the date of Ashura changes every year. This is because the Islamic calendar depends on the cycles of the moon. Hence, the Islamic calendar is 13 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

This year, the first day of Muharram was observed on July 30 by the Gulf states. Many Muslims commemorated the Youm e Ashura today as the Gulf states marked this as the official date. Meanwhile, the other countries are yet to make an official announcement.

It is important to find sight the Muharram moon on the day of Ashura. According to Islamic belief, fasting of Ashura is religiously important as Prophet Mohammed observed a fast on this day in Makkah and Madinah.

As Muslims began to observe fasts during Ramadan, fasting on Ashura was made optional.