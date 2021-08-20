Muharram 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes to send to your loved ones on day of Ashura

Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, is considered the second most pious month after Ramadan. It is the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. The term Muharram in English means ‘forbidden’ and so those practising Islam refrain themselves from negative activities. Muharram began on August 11 in India, it is also based upon the sighting of the moon, just like Ramadan. This year Ashura - the most remembered day will be on August 20.

Here are some messages and quotes you can share with your loved ones on Muharram 2021:

*May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, and cleanliness.

*May Allah bring a lot of peace, prosperity to the world. May Allah protect us.

*May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience.

*Allah is not punishing you. He is preparing for you. Trust his plans, not your pain.

*May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the earth. May Allah bless you!

*Let us pray that it will be a year full of peace and an abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you!

*Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with Him.