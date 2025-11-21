FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Air India on Thursday launched a new global menu across its fleet, offering a mix of Indian and international cuisines on most international and domestic flights, with options for First, Business, Premium Economy classes, and special dietary preferences.

ANI

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 12:39 AM IST

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution
Air India offers new dishes in its menu on domestic and international flights
Air India on Thursday launched a new global menu across its fleet, offering a mix of Indian and international cuisines on most international and domestic flights, with options for First, Business, Premium Economy classes, and special dietary preferences. The new menu has been introduced on most international ex-India routes, including flights from Delhi to London Heathrow, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto and Dubai; from Mumbai and Bengaluru to San Francisco; and from Mumbai to New York, to name a few. 

What will new Air India menu consist of? 

The new menu features a variety of offerings across all classes. Signature Indian dishes include Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda in the Veg Awadhi Thali, Murgh Massalam in the Non-Veg Awadhi Thali, and a South Indian platter available in First and Business Class. Premium Economy passengers can enjoy Rajasthani besan chilla, malabari chicken curry, and malai palak kofta. 

International cuisine options include Japanese Teppanyaki Bowl, citrus tiger prawns, and oriental napa cabbage and tofu rollmops in First Class, while Business Class offers Seoul flamed prawns, manicotti forestiere, and Mediterranean tapas. 

Gen Z passengers can enjoy chicken bibimbap and matcha delice in Business Class. Homestyle comfort foods such as masala dal khichdi and stuffed parantha in Business Class.  

The menu also caters to plant-based and special dietary needs with dedicated vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-conscious options.  

It will be progressively rolled out across all international sectors as well as on domestic routes. The menu weaves a delicious story that combines the flavours of India with influences from global cuisines. To strike a chord with every traveller, there is a portfolio mix of region-inspired meals and global cuisines such as European bistros and pan-Asian. Guests travelling First Class will enjoy gourmet meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and bespoke wine and champagne pairings.  

The exquisite new menu has been curated by Chef Sandeep Kalra, who joined Air India recently. The new menu has taken inspiration from the diverse culinary experiences that India offers from the classic Delhi Street food to the real southern India tiffin, apart from international cuisine that appeal to today's young travellers such as Korean Bibimbap and Matcha. 

The Air India cabin crew have also gone through specialised training to enhance customer experience onboard.  

Air India will also offer over 18 special meal types, one of the few airlines worldwide to do so, accommodating modern travellers' lifestyles and dietary preferences for a truly inclusive and personalised experience.The airline is also trying to reduce its environmental impact across the cycle such as in responsible sourcing, packaging, and waste reduction. 

