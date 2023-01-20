MS Dhoni's new look getting viral from the practice session ahead of IPL 2023

Representational image

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) has started practice before the start of IPL 2023 (IPL 2023). Due to the poor performance in last year's season, this time the fans of CSK want the team to win the title for the fifth time under the captaincy of Dhoni. Also, it is being said that this IPL is going to be Dhoni's last IPL season, that's why expectations have increased from Dhoni that he will once again make the team the title winner. At the same time, during practice, Dhoni appeared in a new look (MS Dhoni New Look).

In fact, MS Dhoni practiced fiercely on Thursday at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium.

Could. During this, Dhoni's white beard attracted the attention of the people. The age of 41-year-old Dhoni is clearly visible from his beard. Questions were raised about the pictures of his white beard earlier also, during that time the fans had termed the pictures of his white beard as Photoshop, but this time nothing like this could be seen. Seeing Dhoni in a white beard, fans are liking his new look.

On Thursday, a video of Dhoni went quite viral on social media. In which he has been seen playing long shots ashis season of IPL is going to be special for Dhoni and CSK. Because, it is being said that Dhoni will say goodbye to IPL after this season.

Dhoni wants to play his last IPL match at the team's home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium, which could be completed this year. Earlier due to Corona, IPL was played outside the country due to which his dream could not be fulfilled.