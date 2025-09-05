MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...

MS Dhoni turned heads at the US Open 2025 with his quiet luxury style, sporting an Amiri shirt worth Rs 1.88 lakh. The cricket legend’s understated yet elegant look went viral, proving that Dhoni’s fashion choices are as impactful as his game, blending sophistication with effortless charm.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni continues to prove that his style off the field is just as impactful as his game on it. Recently, the World Cup-winning skipper was spotted at the US Open 2025, where he turned heads not with loud fashion but with a subtle yet sophisticated look. Dhoni embraced the global trend of old money look, wearing an Amiri shirt worth Rs 1.88 lakh.

The Amiri shirt, known for its premium craftsmanship and understated elegance, perfectly captured MS Dhoni’s personality, refined, confident, and effortlessly stylish. Unlike flashy designer outfits often flaunted by celebrities, this minimalist fashion choice highlights quality over logos, aligning with the ethos of quiet luxury.

MS Dhoni’s presence at the US Open wasn’t just about tennis fandom; it was also a statement of his evolving style identity. Known for his calm demeanour and grounded nature, the former captain has often preferred functionality and comfort in his wardrobe. This latest appearance shows how Dhoni continues to keep his fashion game sharp while staying true to his understated charm.

Fans quickly noticed his ensemble after pictures and videos from the tournament went viral on social media. Many praised him for mastering a global fashion trend that focuses on timeless pieces rather than fast-changing fads. The choice of Amiri, a luxury brand favoured by Hollywood and sports stars, places Dhoni among global icons who have embraced quiet luxury in recent years.

Beyond fashion, Dhoni’s surprise appearance at the US Open delighted fans and fellow spectators. He was spotted enjoying the high-voltage matches, including Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal clash, further proving that the cricket legend enjoys exploring sports beyond the cricket pitch.

With his Rs 1.88 lakh Amiri shirt, MS Dhoni showcased how fashion can be powerful without being loud. His look at the US Open perfectly embodied the old money look, a blend of elegance, confidence, and subtle sophistication. Whether on the cricket field or at a grand sporting event, Dhoni continues to inspire with both his achievements and his effortless style.

