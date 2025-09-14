Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Mrunal Thakur reveals 'the one' skincare ritual her mother never lets her skip, 'Mummy wants me to apply...'

Mrunal Thakur shared her mom’s trusted skincare ritual, and experts reveal it can boost glow and hydration; though it may not suit every skin type.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:41 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Mrunal Thakur reveals 'the one' skincare ritual her mother never lets her skip, 'Mummy wants me to apply...'
Timeless beauty tip passed down

Actress Mrunal Thakur, recently revealed how her mother never lets her skip applying almond oil before bed. Her mom believes this simple ritual boosts blood circulation and brings a natural glow to the skin. And experts agree, there’s genuine science behind this traditional tip.

Dermatologists explain that almond oil is packed with vitamin E, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. These nutrients work together to deeply moisturise the skin, smooth rough patches, and lock in hydration overnight. Almond oil is also known to calm mild irritation, making it a natural remedy for dry, itchy, or sensitive areas.

Its uses don’t stop at the face. The oil can be gently massaged under the eyes to reduce puffiness, soften the appearance of fine lines, and brighten tired skin. Beauty enthusiasts also use it to condition eyelashes and brows, helping them stay nourished and less prone to breakage. With such versatile benefits, it’s no surprise almond oil has been a trusted beauty staple for generations.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Use with care, it’s not for everyone

Despite its benefits, dermatologists caution that almond oil isn’t suitable for all skin types. People with oily or acne-prone skin may experience clogged pores or fresh breakouts. Similarly, those with very sensitive skin or nut allergies should be careful, as reactions are possible.

Untitled-design-1

Experts suggest always doing a patch test before applying it on the face. Just a few drops on clean skin at night is enough, more is not always better. Avoid using it on broken skin or during very humid weather. If you notice redness, itching, or sudden acne, it’s best to discontinue immediately.

So, while almond oil can truly enhance glow, softness, and hydration, the real secret lies in listening to your skin and using it wisely.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
