Mrs India INC 2023: Indore's Chetna Joshi Tiwari wins the beauty pageant

Chetna Joshi Tiwari, a resident of Indore, has emerged victorious as the winner of Mrs. India Inc. Season 4, becoming an inspiring symbol for countless women across the country. Not only is she a successful businesswoman, wife, and mother, but also a beacon of motivation for many aspiring individuals.

The prestigious event took place in Sri Lanka, commencing on July 13, and concluded with the grand finale on July 19. Among 75 participants, Chetna Joshi stood out and was rightfully crowned the most beautiful married woman in the country, as revealed by a heartwarming video on social media, where Malaika Arora announced her victory. Dressed elegantly in golden attire, Chetna exuded grace and charm, showcasing not just her beauty but also her intelligence on stage.

At 29 years old, Chetna Joshi Tiwari is a yoga trainer, and her Instagram profile sheds light on her incredible journey, reflecting how determination and hard work can pave the way for a woman's own success story. Besides her triumph in Mrs. India Inc. 2023, she has also made appearances on MTV Roadies.

Chetna's achievement stands as a testament to what dedication and hard work can accomplish, proving that a woman can gracefully balance her personal and professional life while excelling in both spheres. Her inspiring journey is a shining example for millions of women aspiring to achieve their dreams.