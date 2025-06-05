Mahua Moitra draped a custom saree, crafted from textile archives, an ongoing revival project by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg.

MP Mahua Moitra exchanged vows with Pinaki Misra on June 5 in a private ceremony in Berlin, Germany. The couple celebrated their union with close family and friends.

Mahua Moitra draped a custom saree, crafted from textile archives, an ongoing revival project by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg. Mahua Moitra herself selected the shade and tone of the garment, and it took two weavers 45 days to complete the design.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the private ceremony, Raw Mango wrote, 'Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra married lawyer and MP Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony in Berlin, Germany. The bride wore the custom Parigul sari in pale pink Varanasi brocade woven with silk and real zari, with rani pink meenakari work on the trellis of flowers. It is paired with the Gulshera blouse, in satin silk. The groom wore a custom quilted bundi, realised in pale pink handwoven silk. Our best wishes to the happy couple.'

While describing more about the garment, Raw Maongo shared another picture, mentioning, 'The Varanasi silk brocade sari, woven with real zari and pale pink silk, draws from archival textiles and features a play of rani pink meenakari in the floral jaal. It is woven using the elaborate Kadwa technique in a ‘jangla’ pattern, where each motif is woven separately utilizing an extra weft insertion and the reverse of the textile reveals the absence of thread floats. She pairs it with the pale pink Gulshera blouse in silk satin.'

The bride looked astonishing in a pale pink Varanasi silk, woven with real zari.

To accessorise the look, Moitra went with a gold and pearl statement choker, gold earrings, a gold maang tikka and a statement wedding ring with studded emerald.

Styled in her sleek centre-parted hair, half up and half down, and fresh gajra at the back. Mahua kept her makeup subtle with kohl eyes and a shade of pink lips, flushed cheeks, she looked majestic.

