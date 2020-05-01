Move over from #PillowChallenge, '#ShoppingBagChallenge' is the latest viral trend

Social media is a crazy place and every now & then you find some trend going viral.

The lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has made people stay at home and during this period, the internet is their only scope. To keep themselves engaged and active, netizens come up with creative challenges during the lockdown period.

After 'handstand t-shirt challenge','dalgona coffee' & 'Pillow Challenge', one trend that is spreading like a wildfire is 'Shopping Bag Challenge'.

Under the ‘Shopping Bag Challenge’, all you have to do is to wrap shopping bag as a dress and accessorise it with stylish belts and handbags.

The challenge can also be seen paired with a perfect song which goes “I'm bored in the house, I'm in the house bored”. Started on Instagram, the challenge has now even taken Twitter on the storm. While some shared pictures of doing their daily chores in a shopping bag, some chose to go for a more glamorous avatar.

Here's a look at some of the entries that caught our attention...

Will you take shopping bag challenge?