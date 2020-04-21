Move over from #DalgonaCoffee, 'pillow challenge' is the latest viral trend

Social media is a crazy place and every now & then you find some trend going viral.

The lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has made people stay at home and during this period, the internet is their only scope. To keep themselves engaged and active, netizens come up with creative challenges during the lockdown period.

After 'handstand t-shirt challenge' & 'dalgona coffee', one trend that is spreading like a wildfire is 'pillow challenge'. Started by Instagram users @styledbynelli and @myforteisfashion on April 5th, in this you have to wear your pillow as a dress.

Under the ‘pillow challenge’, all you have to do is to wrap pillow as a dress and accessorise it with stylish belts and handbags.

The challenge can also be seen paired with a perfect song which goes “I'm bored in the house, I'm in the house bored”. Started on Instagram, the challenge has now even taken Twitter on the storm. While some shared pictures of doing their daily chores in pillows, some chose to go for a more glamorous avatar.

In India, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar also took up the challenge and went viral with her post.

Hollywood star Hally Berry joined the bandwagon and participated in ‘Pillow Challenge’.

Will you take pillow challenge?